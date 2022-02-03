Could Kronos Worldwide, Inc.'s (NYSE:KRO) Weak Financials Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Kronos Worldwide's (NYSE:KRO) stock is up by 4.8% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study Kronos Worldwide's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kronos Worldwide is:

11% = US$92m ÷ US$822m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Kronos Worldwide's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Kronos Worldwide seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 14%, we aren't very excited. Further research shows that Kronos Worldwide's net income has shrunk at a rate of 20% over the last five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a high ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to shrink. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Kronos Worldwide's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 6.1% in the same period.

NYSE:KRO Past Earnings Growth February 3rd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Kronos Worldwide fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Kronos Worldwide Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Kronos Worldwide has a high three-year median payout ratio of 96% (that is, it is retaining 4.3% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Kronos Worldwide by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Kronos Worldwide has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 56% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Kronos Worldwide's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 27%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Kronos Worldwide. The company has shown a disappointing growth in its earnings as a result of it retaining little to almost none of its profits. So, the decent ROE it does have, is not much useful to investors given that the company is reinvesting very little into its business. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Kronos Worldwide and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

