Could IonQ Be the Best Quantum AI Stock to Own for the Next Decade?

IonQ uses the trapped-ion approach in quantum computing.

The trapped-ion method trades lower speed for improved accuracy.

Quantum computing competition is stiff.

Quantum computing is a hot topic in the tech realm. It has the potential to amplify the traditional computing processes already being done right now, and could allow technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to reach new heights with less computing power.

One of the top companies in this realm is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is taking a different approach to quantum computing than most of the bigger players, which could be the differentiator it needs to become a tech behemoth. But is it one of the best quantum AI stocks to own for the next decade? Let's take a look.

IonQ's novel approach is paying dividends already

Most companies utilize a superconducting method for quantum computing. This process requires cooling a particle to near absolute zero, then utilizing its quantum mechanics for computing purposes. The superconducting approach is the most popular by far, and several companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are pursuing this approach.

IonQ is tackling the quantum computing problem from a different standpoint. It's using a trapped-ion technique, which can be done at room temperature. Furthermore, it has superior error correction, which is accomplished by its all-to-all qubit connectivity. IonQ's approach is inherently more accurate than the superconducting method, which has allowed it to achieve 99.99% 2-qubit gate fidelity. This metric is a common measure of quantum computing accuracy, and measures the odds of a calculation error when passing through two operators. The superconducting companies haven't crossed the 99.9% error threshold yet (one error in every 1,000 tries), while IonQ recently passed the 99.99% threshold (one error in every 10,000 tries).

That's a huge advantage, as accuracy is a massive problem in the quantum computing realm. Imagine an Excel spreadsheet with 1,000 cells worth of data. However, one of these cells holds the wrong information. That can cause the whole calculation to go wrong, so having top-tier accuracy is critical for commercial viability.

IonQ is the worldwide leader in this category, but it comes at a cost.

The trapped ion approach does not have as fast processing speeds as superconducting computers. This drawback isn't a big deal right now, as the goal is accuracy over speed. But one day, the superconducting players will likely reach an equivalent accuracy point where all are equal. At this time, processing speed will become a bigger deal. IonQ is in a race against the clock to beat the competition to a commercially viable product. If it can become widely adopted by AI hyperscalers before any competition shows up, IonQ could be one of the best quantum computing stocks to own over the next decade. If it doesn't, the stock could be a flop. This high-risk, high-reward nature isn't for everyone, and investors must know their risk tolerance for stocks like IonQ. The odds of failure are far higher than success, especially with stiff competition about.

IonQ's competitors are fierce

While other scrappy start-ups are racing toward quantum viability, there are also some larger tech players like Alphabet and Microsoft in the fold. The problem with these companies is that they possess nearly unlimited resources. While they are spending a ton on building data centers for AI computing power, they are also investing in quantum technology. They see quantum computing as a way to accelerate their AI workflows and possibly reduce dependence on traditional computing hardware.

If IonQ can reach commercial viability first and establish a huge lead on these big tech players, IonQ could have a massive market opportunity awaiting. However, it's a tall task to beat these big tech companies, given how resource-intensive quantum computing is.

IonQ is my top pick for pure-play quantum computing stocks. However, I remain skeptical that it can dethrone established computing leaders like Microsoft and Alphabet over the long term in this critical computing revolution.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, IonQ, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.