Could Investing $10,000 in SPYM Make You a Millionaire?

Key Points

The State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF delivered average annual returns of 15.5% for the past 10 years.

The fund tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index and charges an expense ratio of only 0.02%.

If you invest $10,000 in SPYM, your money could grow to $1 million after several decades.

10 stocks we like better than State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF ›

The stock market has delivered 10% average annual returns for the past 50 years. And when we say, "the stock market," we are talking about the S&P 500 index -- the 500 largest publicly traded stocks in America.

If you want an easy way to buy the S&P 500 index while saving money on fees, the State Street® SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500® ETF (NYSEMKT: SPYM) could be a good investment. SPYM (formerly SPLG) lets you own all 500 stocks in the S&P 500 while paying an ultra-low expense ratio of only 0.02%.

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Let's look at why SPYM could be a good buy, and whether it could make you a millionaire.

SPYM: 20 years of 11% average annual returns

For the past several years, the State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (and the S&P 500 index it tracks) has delivered returns well above the S&P 500's long-term average of 10%. Here are average annual returns (by net asset value) for SPYM during recent timeframes:

Time Frame SPYM Average Annual Returns (by Net Asset Value) 1 year 16.96% 3 years 21.77% 5 years 14.15% 10 years 15.52%

Let's take an even longer view. Since the SPYM fund was established in November 2005, it has delivered average annual returns (by net asset value) of 11.01%. Even if you "only" earn 11% per year with this stock ETF, those returns could make you a millionaire in the long run.

How $10,000 invested in SPYM could grow to $1 million

If you invest $10,000 in SPYM today, you are buying a fund that holds 500 U.S. large cap stocks. Out of the top 10 holdings in SPYM, nine are major tech stocks like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The 10th largest holding is Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares, which make up 1.6% of the fund.

In some years, the S&P 500 index rises by more than 10%, while in others it underperforms its long-term average or even declines and crashes. But let's assume this stock ETF can keep delivering the same 11.01% average annual return it has achieved over the past 20 years since inception. If you invest $10,000 in SPYM today, after 20 years of 11.01% returns, your money would grow to $80,768. After 35 years, you'd have $386,966. And after 45 years, you'd have $1 million.

Just buying and holding the S&P 500 index can be a good strategy for many investors to build long-term growth. SPYM is an easy, low-fee stock index fund to fit that strategy. Consider buying SPYM as a core building block of your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

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Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,066!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,087,496!*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of April 4, 2026.

Ben Gran has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.