Could Hyperliquid Be the Next Ethereum?

Key Points

Ethereum is crypto's largest and most important venue for decentralized finance (DeFi).

Hyperliquid has a small but quickly growing DeFi ecosystem.

However, it's facing a lot of competition.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

Investors are always coming up with new narratives about new challengers rising and unseating the market's entrenched leaders. Today, there's a narrative that suggests Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), a blockchain and decentralized crypto exchange for trading a type of derivative called perpetual futures, just might become the next Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

That's more plausible than ever, considering that Hyperliquid spent its first year of existence bulldozing its competition in decentralized derivatives before starting to expand into the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) segment. DeFi is Ethereum's main reason for being, and in that respect it's way out in front.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But becoming the next Ethereum is a big task. That network grew to be plenty big, but the more important factor is that it invented the very category it grew into. Whether Hyperliquid can follow that arc depends on several different factors, so let's analyze them and see if it has a shot at unseating the crypto sector's reigning DeFi champion.

This chain has the energy of a unicorn tech start-up

Hyperliquid's grip on the decentralized perpetuals market is hard to overstate. As of April 2026, it controlled more than 70% of open interest (OI) across decentralized perpetual markets, processing upward of $180 billion in monthly volume, which is more than every other on-chain derivatives platform combined. Perpetual futures contracts are essentially a way of making a leveraged bet on the direction that an asset is moving constantly, rather than using other derivative contracts that have expiration dates.

In 2025, transaction fees on the chain totaled $961 million. Impressively, Hyperliquid accomplished all of this with a very small team of just 11 people and without taking any money from venture capital groups. Both of those things suggest it's the kind of organization that has the energy to unseat incumbents and make investors considerably richer along the way. And thanks to the network's buyback policy, 99% of its fees are spent repurchasing its native coin, Hype, to increase its value.

Conquering DeFi is thus now more realistic for the network than ever. With a relatively new Ethereum-compatible computing environment baked into Hyperliquid, the platform can now host smart contracts, lending protocols, and even prediction markets.

As a result, Hyperliquid's DeFi total value locked (TVL) has risen to $5.5 billion, up from $3.7 billion at the end of May 2025. But it has a long way to go to beat Ethereum, which has $42.5 billion in DeFi TVL.

The thesis for Hyperliquid's expansion is that the traders who use its platform to trade derivatives need DeFi natively to keep their capital productively employed across different market conditions, and bridging capital to Ethereum's ecosystem for lending or generating yield is clunky and somewhat expensive. So it's reasonable to assume that Hyperliquid's addressable market overlaps with Ethereum's DeFi territory in a way unfavorable to Ethereum. Furthermore, as Ethereum's annualized staking yields tend to be in the mid-2% range, just like Hyperliquid's staking yields, there isn't much of an incentive for spare capital on Hyperliquid to flow out to Ethereum.

In short, despite its relative immaturity, on paper, Hyperliquid really could be the next Ethereum.

There's no empty ocean to conquer here

The catch here is that Hyperliquid isn't free to expand as Ethereum was.

Ethereum launched in 2015 and created the smart contract segment of cryptocurrency from scratch. For years, it faced no serious rivals, and by some measures, such as the sheer amount of capital parked on the chain, it still doesn't. That blue ocean advantage enabled it to rapidly accumulate loyal developers, tooling, institutional relationships, and even crypto-based governance practices.

Hyperliquid's reality is entirely different, and it's been in a competitive battle for survival from the start. In September 2025, its competitor, Aster, briefly captured nearly 70% of weekly perpetual futures contract volume, knocking Hyperliquid to about 10%. Hyperliquid quickly recovered, but the episode shows how fast market share can vanish in the face of aggressive incentives.

None of this makes Hyperliquid a bad bet; it's currently one of the most promising projects in the entire crypto sector. But what it probably won't do is replicate Ethereum's path exactly, because there is no uncharted territory left.

That said, if things continue as they have for the network so far, in a few years, people will probably be asking whether some new coin will be the next Hyperliquid.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

Before you buy stock in Hyperliquid, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hyperliquid wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,072!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,352!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 29, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.