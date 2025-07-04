Could CME Group's FX Tape+ be the Key to a More Transparent FX Market?

CME Group CME recently announced that it is gearing up to launch CME FX Tape+ later this year. The leading derivatives marketplace’s primary objective with FX Tape+ is to provide centralized reference prices and a comprehensive view of FX market liquidity, thereby enhancing price discovery and transparency across the fragmented foreign exchange landscape.

The new service aims to provide an accessible, unbiased view of the FX market by leveraging data from over 1,400 institutions and 100,000 active participants. Unlike other reference sources that rely on indicative or curated pricing, it will draw exclusively from transparent central limit order book venues, such as FX futures, EBS Market, FX Spot+ and FX Link, to deliver a consolidated picture of real market liquidity and pricing.

At launch, the service will cover 10 major currencies and offer a composite “true” spot mid-price, derived from a blend of liquidity, executed trades and mid-rates across multiple trading venues. The data will be updated every 250 milliseconds and shared in real time through a WebSocket API.

This initiative strengthens CME’s role as a trusted financial infrastructure provider while unlocking new revenue streams through the sale of high-quality market data and driving growth in trading volume. It aligns with growing regulatory demands for transparency, positioning CME ahead of potential industry mandates. This move boosts platform synergy and encourages wider market participation. It can also support CME’s cross-product monetization efforts.

CME’s YTD Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, shares of CME have gained 19.2% outperforming the industry average of 13.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CME currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

