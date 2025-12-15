Could Buying Zcash Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Many investors are excited about Zcash's long-term potential.

Some of those investors think it can top Bitcoin.

That could make people who buy it now very rich if it happens.

10 stocks we like better than Zcash ›

For as long as markets have existed, people have looked for the one golden ticket that turns an investment of their ordinary savings into generational wealth. In the last decade, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) often played that role. Now, for a subset of crypto investors, Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is the new candidate.

But is there an actual chance that buying Zcash today could prove to be a decision that has positive financial impacts for the rest of your life? Let's dig in and get some clarity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What this asset does

Zcash is, in many ways, a Bitcoin derivative with one big twist.

From Bitcoin, it retains the hard supply cap of 21 million coins and the deflationary issuance schedule mediated by a halving, and then layers a few interesting and useful privacy features on top (which is the twist). Over time, that means fewer new coins hit the market than before, thereby increasing scarcity and potentially boosting price. In other words, from a tokenomics standpoint, Zcash is a privacy-capable version of Bitcoin. But with a market cap of $7.4 billion instead of $1.8 trillion, it's vastly earlier in its adoption curve, which dramatically increases its odds of making patient investors much richer.

The chain supports two kinds of wallet addresses: transparent ones that behave precisely like Bitcoin's wallets, with everything visible on-chain to anyone who cares to look, and shielded addresses that keep transaction details confidential using those zk-SNARK proofs. Though it's optional to use, it's that selective privacy feature which is the heart of the value proposition for the coin.

So, if the evangelists are right, and Zcash truly is Bitcoin 2.0, it has plenty of room to run, and it could even steal capital share from the bigger asset, as its feature set is superior, but its valuation is currently far lower. That means if Bitcoin's price chart predicts its future -- and don't get your hopes up on that point -- buying Zcash right now with sufficient size could indeed set an investor up for life, provided that they're patient enough to hold it for a decade or so.

There are a few big catches

When you move from considering cryptography and tokenomics to considering the coin's real-world constraints, the investment thesis for buying and holding Zcash becomes a bit less appealing.

Privacy coins are directly in the crosshairs of regulators, and there is a high probability that they will continue to be for years to come. The European Union's new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) will, from July 1, 2027, bar E.U.-regulated crypto exchanges and custodians from listing privacy coins such as Zcash, and require identity checks for many on-chain transfers above relatively low thresholds. Other jurisdictions are similarly skeptical about the privacy coin segment, and there is no indication of any thawing on that front. If buying Zcash is banned by mainstream channels, it shrinks the pool of potential capital inflows and shoves large financial institutions away from even considering it.

Whereas Bitcoin has spent the last few years maturing into an asset that sits in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), corporate treasuries, and even sovereign balance sheets, Zcash has nothing close to that level of adoption. In fact, it doesn't even presently have many of the inklings that portended Bitcoin's later institutionalization. Therefore, any investment plan involving Zcash requires a very long time horizon, as well as a high level of risk tolerance.

On the competitive front, Zcash is also not the only privacy game in town. Other chains are exploring zero-knowledge technology, and some of them integrate privacy features into broader ecosystems rather than focusing almost exclusively on financial secrecy.

Thus, there is a very plausible future where Zcash remains a niche privacy tool, hemmed in by regulation in major markets, with adoption growing only slowly. It might still do well for long-term believers, particularly if Bitcoin keeps expanding the total crypto market and Zcash can ride the rising tide. It might also stagnate or shrink if regulators push hard and users migrate to other privacy technologies.

Therefore, the realistic conclusion here is that Zcash probably will not, on its own, set most investors who buy it up for life. If you decide to buy Zcash anyway (as I did), size your position to reflect the long-term moonshot that it is, rather than going all-in on a plan for guaranteed riches, which could end in disaster.

Should you invest $1,000 in Zcash right now?

Before you buy stock in Zcash, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Zcash wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 15, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Zcash. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.