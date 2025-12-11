Could Buying SoFi Technologies Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

SoFi’s fundamentals are robust, with strong customer, revenue, and profit growth.

Investors are better off building a diversified portfolio, not betting the farm on a single company.

The financial services industry is absolutely massive, with trillions of dollars in assets being handled by major entities here in the U.S. However, that doesn't mean the market is immune to disruption. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has something to say.

The digital banking pioneer is performing extremely well from a fundamental perspective. And the share price is following along, soaring 510% in the past three years as of Dec. 9. But can this rising fintech stock set investors up for life?

Investors must gain the right perspective

All investors want to find monster winners early on. This can lead to life-changing wealth given enough time. As simple as that sounds, though, it's not easy to execute in practice. And investors should not bet the farm on a single stock to help make them rich.

Viewed through this lens, SoFi isn't in a position to set you up for life. That phrase implies a huge gain, like a 50-fold or 100-fold increase in the stock price within a few decades. It's impossible to predict this kind of performance, so I couldn't say SoFi will be able to do it.

This doesn't mean investors should ignore the business. SoFi's revenue and profits are soaring. It's rapidly adding new customers. And management remains focused on introducing new products and services to better serve the user base. These are all good qualities to identify in companies.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

