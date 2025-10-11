Could Buying Rocket Lab Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Rocket Lab is the second-most used launch company in the U.S.

It primarily targets small launches, but is developing its medium-lift rocket, which will enable larger payloads and larger profit per launch.

Beyond launching rockets, Rocket Lab has a burgeoning space systems segment as it builds an end-to-end space business.

The modern space race is upon us. The high-stakes competition for technological dominance, commercial innovation, and strategic advantage is here.

The U.S. is investing heavily in space infrastructure, satellite networks, lunar exploration, and defense capabilities, with NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and defense contractors leading the charge. This surge in public-private collaboration is unlocking new markets in launch services, data analytics, space tourism, and orbital manufacturing.

For investors, it's a frontier of opportunity. One company making strides in this space is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). The company ranks as the second-most used launch company in the U.S. and has a significant opportunity ahead of it.

But could buying Rocket Lab stock today set up investors for life? Let's dive into the business and the long-term opportunity to find out.

The Electron is Rocket Lab USA's flagship rocket. It is a small-lift launch vehicle designed for rapid, frequent, and cost-effective missions, primarily targeting clients launching small satellites into orbit. The rocket stands 18 meters tall with a diameter of 1.2 meters and a lift-off mass of approximately 14,000 kg. It is capable of deploying spacecraft of up to 300 kg to low-Earth orbit.

Right now, Rocket Lab operates a high-launch-rate business model and is optimized for the needs of small spacecraft customers. Through Oct. 8, Rocket Lab has made 72 successful launches with its Electron rocket.

However, to better compete with SpaceX and secure larger contracts from NASA and others, the company has been developing Neutron, its medium-lift launch vehicle, planned for its debut launch in the second half of 2025. Neutron is reusable and designed to carry payloads up to 13,000 kg to low-Earth orbit, aiming to unlock six times the revenue and profit potential compared to Electron.

It has a growing space systems business as well

In addition to launching satellites and other spacecraft into orbit, Rocket Lab also has a bustling space systems business. In this segment, it designs and manufactures spacecraft components, provides spacecraft program management services, and supports mission operations. Here, it provides components and services to the space economy, including composite structures, reaction wheels, star trackers, solar solutions, radios, separation systems, and command and control software.

In the first six months of the year, its space systems revenue was $184.8 million, representing a 35% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by growth in spacecraft manufacturing. The company has also made some key acquisitions to pursue an integrated, end-to-end space company strategy.

It recently acquired Geost in a cash-plus-equity transaction amounting to $275 million (plus a potential $50 million earn-out). Geost specializes in compact, high-performance electro-optical and infrared systems for small satellites, supporting core national security capabilities such as missile warning and tracking, as well as tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

Another acquisition includes Mynaric, a provider of laser optical communications terminals essential for satellite-to-satellite connectivity, and expanding production for large satellite constellations.

The company boasts a significant backlog of $995.4 million, with $585.8 million related to space systems at the end of the second quarter.

Could buying Rocket Lab set you up for life?

Investing in Rocket Lab is an investment in the future of the U.S. space economy. The company has made solid progress with its small-lift rocket and has established itself as the second-most utilized launch company in the U.S.

For Rocket Lab to set you up for life, several factors would need to align, including investing an adequate amount of capital and achieving stellar returns that compound over time. For example, if you invested $20,000 in Rocket Lab and it returned 20% annually over the next 25 years, it would be worth approximately $1.9 million.

Perhaps it is possible that Rocket Lab could deliver these stellar long-term returns. The company is expected to launch its medium-lift rocket this year, which could lead to more significant contract wins and larger margins and profits per launch.

Now, with that said, you never want to rely on a single stock as a retirement strategy. While Rocket Lab has solid upside in my opinion, the stock has increased significantly over the last year, and there is always the possibility that things don't go as planned.

That's why it's important to take a diversified approach and maintain a diverse portfolio of stocks with different attributes, with Rocket Lab being just one piece of the pie.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

