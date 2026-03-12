Could Buying Palantir Technologies Today Set You Up for Life?

Key Points

Palantir CEO Alex Karp believes his company is in its early stages of growth.

The stock's valuation, though, remains astronomically high.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

The last time Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) fell as much as it has currently was in April 2025. Investors who bought on the pullback finished the year with a sizzling 140% gain.

History is chock-full of examples of how investing in promising growth stocks when they were down significantly can pave the way for life-changing returns. Could buying Palantir today set you up for life?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Only the beginning?

The answer to that question could be a resounding "yes" if Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO Alex Karp is right. Karp wrote in his latest letter to shareholders, "We are at the outset, the very beginning, of a generational project." Assuming Palantir truly is at the beginning of its growth curve, it's off to a great start.

Palantir's total revenue soared 70% year over year and 19% sequentially in Q4 to $1.4 billion. In the past, the company relied primarily on government contracts. That isn't the case anymore. Palantir's U.S. commercial revenue skyrocketed 137% year over year in Q4 to $507 billion, not too far behind its U.S. government revenue of $570 million.

With that kind of impressive growth, why has Palantir's stock declined sharply year to date? It has been caught up in a massive sell-off of SaaS stocks. But there's a strong case to be made that Palantir's pullback isn't warranted.

Karp would likely argue with anyone who maintained that Palantir is a typical AI stock. He stated in the recent shareholder letter that AI models "must be tethered to objects in the real world, and it is that tether, that means of grounding and orientation, that we have built." Based on Karp's take, investing in Palantir right now makes a lot of sense.

Valuation vs. vision

There's one glaring problem, though. Even after Palantir's steep share price decline, its stock still trades at roughly 130 times forward earnings and 49 times forward sales. To call that an expensive valuation is an understatement.

Palantir must continue delivering ginormous growth to have any chance of justifying those sky-high valuation multiples. Any hiccups along the way would almost certainly lead to another significant sell-off, perhaps an even greater one than what we've seen in 2026.

One potential hiccup comes to mind immediately. Palantir has become so tightly linked with the Trump administration that it could work against the company if the political winds shift in 2028. While Palantir has dramatically increased its commercial revenue, more than 40% of its total revenue still comes from the U.S. government.

Karp's vision for the company paints a picture of long-term, sustained growth at unprecedented levels. Perhaps he will be proven right. However, I think other stocks offer a better risk profile for long-term investors.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.