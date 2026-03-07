Key Points

Chewy has built a loyal customer base of pet parents.

This has helped the e-commerce company’s revenue climb in recent years.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy ›

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is a company that pet parents may know well. It's an online retailer of everything they need for their dogs, cats, fish, and other furry and not-so-furry friends. This has helped the company increase revenue, reach profitability, and grow that profit in recent years.

The stock performance hasn't followed, as Chewy shares have slipped 36% over three years. I don't see this as a reflection of the business -- instead, I think Chewy was left behind as investors turned to popular investment themes such as artificial intelligence (AI) or favored broader e-commerce players such as Amazon.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

All of this creates an opportunity for investors looking for an inexpensive, high-quality stock that may deliver over the long term. Could buying Chewy today set you up for life? Let's find out.

Becoming profitable and growing earnings

So, first, let's take a quick look at Chewy's business. The retailer offers a wide variety of products and services for your pet, from food and toys to prescription medication and health insurance. This has helped the company become profitable and grow earnings over the past five years.

What I like the most about Chewy is that it's successfully built a loyal customer base. We can see this through the Autoship service -- you can sign up for the automatic reorder and shipment of your favorite products to your doorstep. Now here's the best part: Autoship sales make up more than 80% of Chewy's net sales. This shows that customers keep coming back to the company, and this offers investors visibility on future sales.

A new revenue stream

On top of this, Chewy has expanded steadily and reasonably over the past few years. The company opened an e-commerce platform for Canadian customers, and in the U.S., Chewy has been opening veterinary clinics. The vet clinics are a great idea because, through offering Chewy a way to reach a new audience, they represent an additional revenue stream. Importantly, the clinics also introduce these customers to the e-commerce site if they aren't already familiar with it.

Meanwhile, Chewy trades for 16x forward earnings estimates -- that's close to its lowest level over the past three years.

Now, let's return to our question: Could Chewy set you up for life? Chewy makes a great buy right now. The stock is reasonably priced, and the company has been establishing a solid track record of growth. Loyal customers are driving this growth, suggesting it will continue. All of these points are positive, and they should eventually push Chewy stock higher, even significantly higher.

Still, I don't think that Chewy, on its own, will set you up for life, but as part of a diversified portfolio, it may help you along the path to wealth.

Should you buy stock in Chewy right now?

Before you buy stock in Chewy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chewy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 7, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Chewy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.