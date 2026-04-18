Could Bitcoin Actually Hit $200,000 Before 2028?

Key Points

Bitcoin probably won't continue to grow as fast in the future as it did in the past.

With that said, its halving tends to exert powerful effects on its price.

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Is it within the realm of possibility that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could reach $200,000 per coin before 2028, considering that it's priced around $72,450 today?

To answer this question, let's make a quick projection using the coin's average annual return and determine whether this price target is feasible.

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The math says this is (almost) possible via a technicality

Bitcoin's 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been remarkable, at around 67%. It's a popular candidate to be the next cryptocurrency to explode, but that rate of growth reflects its era of adolescent hypergrowth, which is almost guaranteed to never occur again.

Some institutional investors, including Morgan Stanley's wealth management wing, project far more modest annualized returns of 3% to 10% over the coming decade. If the Morgan Stanley estimate is right, there's simply no way for Bitcoin to reach $200,000 before 2028.

Nonetheless, let's naively assume that the 10-year CAGR is going to hold up to get a sense of how tough our target will be to reach. At that rate, the coin would reach a price of around $202,055 by April 2028 -- tantalizingly close to the target, but four months too late to qualify as happening before 2028. Dropping the growth rate assumption to 50% per year -- which would still be extremely aggressive and probably unrealistic -- only makes the problem worse.

The implication here is that reaching $200,000 before 2028 requires the crypto to sustain something slightly higher than its average historical pace, which is a very tall order as the asset's market cap pushes deeper into the trillions.

Take the longer view

Don't get discouraged by the fact that Bitcoin is very unlikely to surpass $200,000 by 2028.

It doesn't compound in value smoothly anyway. So far in its history, we've seen it erupt, correct, and then hibernate -- and the rhythm of those happenings has been tied to its halving, the event that cuts the mining reward in half roughly every four years. The next one is projected for spring 2028.

After the April 2024 halving, Bitcoin surged until October 2025 before retreating sharply. Historically, the most explosive price action arrives 12 to 18 months after a halving, not immediately before it. That means the run-up to 2028 could be underwhelming, with the real surge following the halving rather than preceding it.

The takeaway here is that fixating on price targets for specific calendar dates is a recipe for frustration because it's essentially trying to time the market. There's no guarantee what's happened in the past will happen again. To succeed with Bitcoin, adopt a dollar-cost averaging strategy of investing a set amount at a set interval no matter what and hold your hoard through at least one full halving cycle of four years -- and preferably for a lot longer than that.

If the next halving cycle rhymes with history, the overshoot could be dramatic, and you'll want to already own the coin when it happens rather than trying to play catch-up.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.