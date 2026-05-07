This Could Be Your Ticket to Not Running Out of Money in Retirement

Key Points

Running out of money in retirement is a huge fear.

Being flexible with withdrawals during market downturns could be the ticket to making your savings last.

Maintaining a cash buffer could also come to the rescue.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

In the course of planning for retirement, you might create an estimate of your annual spending needs and set a savings goal to meet. But the real challenge starts when you actually begin tapping your IRA or 401(k) for money.

If you're not careful with withdrawals, you could risk running out of money at some point during retirement. That's a scary thing, and it's a very real possibility -- even if you have a multi-million-dollar balance in your IRA or 401(k) plan to start out with.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The good news? With the right strategy, you can stretch your retirement savings and give that money more staying power. Here are two crucial things to do to avoid running out.

1. Be flexible with retirement plan withdrawals

You'll generally hear that it's important to have a withdrawal strategy for your retirement savings, as opposed to taking random distributions without a plan. To that end, you may choose to follow the 4% rule, since financial experts have long stood behind it. Or, you may decide on another withdrawal rate based on your specific asset mix and income needs.

A lot of people assume that once they establish a withdrawal rate for their savings, they should stick to it for all of retirement. But that approach puts your nest egg at risk of getting depleted prematurely.

It's fine to stick to your established withdrawal rate when the market cooperates. When the market is down, it's important to be flexible with withdrawals. That means being ready to adjust your spending downward so you can take less money out of your savings.

Let's say you'd normally take $60,000 a year out of your IRA. If the market falls 20% and you stick to that plan, you're going to have to sell more assets to get your $60,000. And once those assets are sold off, they can't regain lost value.

But let's say you're able to reduce your retirement plan withdrawals to $45,000 a year during market downturns. Suddenly, you're giving an extra $15,000 in assets time to recover and grow. Do that repeatedly, and it could make an enormous difference over time.

2. Maintain a cash cushion

Another way to lower the chance of your savings running out? Hoard some cash during retirement so you don't have to touch your portfolio at all when the market isn't cooperating.

Going back to our example, let's say you'd normally need $60,000 a year in withdrawals to keep up with your expenses. If you have $120,000 sitting in cash, that gives you two full years to maintain your lifestyle. That means you don't automatically have to reduce spending and you can leave your investments untapped.

Is your portfolio guaranteed to regain all of its lost value in a two-year period? Not necessarily. But many market downturns are fairly short-lived. So depending on the situation at hand, having a large enough cash cushion could spare you from losses completely. And even if that doesn't happen, a strong cash buffer could minimize the pain.

If, in this situation, it takes the market three years to recover, you may deplete your cash reserves after two years if you don't reduce spending. But in that case, you're taking $60,000 total out of your portfolio while it's down -- not $180,000. That's huge.

Running out of money is a lot of retirees' worst fears. And unfortunately, having a larger nest egg doesn't make you immune to that risk. But if you take a flexible approach to spending and withdrawals while stockpiling some cash for a prolonged market downturn, you can put yourself in a much stronger position to not outlive your savings.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.