Could This Be What Sends Bitcoin Back Above $100,000?

Key Points

The Clarity Act recently cleared the Senate Banking Committee.

The bill is a key piece of reform that crypto investors and analysts are watching this year.

Approval is not imminent, but if it happens, it could re-ignite excitement in the crypto markets.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

This year hasn't been shaping up to be a great one for the crypto markets. Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen more than 12%, and on Monday, it was trading below $77,000. It's been a volatile ride after a strong year in 2025 that saw Bitcoin reach a record high of more than $126,000. Now, it's down around 40% from that level.

The excitement seems to have evaporated, but in the crypto world, things can change quickly. And the good news is that there may be a catalyst around the corner that could be the spark that potentially gets Bitcoin rallying again, possible back up to $100,000.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The passing of the Clarity Act would be a huge win for the crypto industry

The Clarity Act is an important piece of reform for the crypto markets that would help create a framework for cryptocurrencies, drawing important distinctions between what should be treated as a commodity versus a security. It would further legitimize the industry and protect investors and consumers.

Last week, the Clarity Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee, an important step for the bill. However, it still needs to fully clear both the Senate and House, and thus, the passing of the Act is by no means imminent or a sure thing, and it does face opposition.

But with the current administration appearing to be favorable toward crypto reform, there is hope that the bill may end up passing. If it does, that could lead to a surge in renewed bullishness around cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

Could Bitcoin get back to $100,000 this year?

Bitcoin is a speculative asset, and thus, a lot will hinge on the outlook for the crypto markets. And typically, cryptocurrencies and related investments do well when there's a strong appetite for risk and speculation in the market. The passing of the Clarity Act could give Bitcoin a boost, but what happens with interest rates may also play an important role. If rates come down, that may incentivize investors to be more aggressive due to lower borrowing costs. If, however, rates rise due to concerns about inflation, then there may be continued downward pressure on Bitcoin.

It's difficult to determine where Bitcoin may go since a lot ultimately depends on government actions. And it can be particularly risky to invest based on what you think the government might do. However, given how hot the stock market has been in recent years and inflation raising doubts about the path forward, I believe there will be more justification for exercising caution this year rather than high-risk speculation, which is why I expect Bitcoin may continue to fall in the weeks and months ahead. While Bitcoin might one day get back to $100,000, I don't think that'll happen anytime soon.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $469,293!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,381,332!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 18, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.