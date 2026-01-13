Could This Be the Safest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Own Right Now?

Key Points

Micron combines a low earnings ratio with compelling long-term growth prospects.

Its fastest-growing segment is also its main revenue driver.

The shortage of high bandwidth memory is one of the key bottlenecks controlling the pace of the AI infrastructure buildout.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been some of the best assets to own over the past five years. But after the compelling gains they've already produced, investors who haven't already been capitalizing on the trend may feel like they missed their chance.

However, the AI opportunity is still massive, and right now, there's one AI stock in particular that looks ridiculously undervalued based on its growth potential and valuation. It trades at a forward P/E ratio of 10, and it just delivered revenue growth of more than 50% year over year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That stock is Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and with memory solutions gaining more traction, the company has a solid runway for future gains.

Memory is an AI buildout bottleneck

AI accelerator chips are designed to process large amounts of data quickly. But to do that, they need that data stored nearby and rapidly accessible, which demands high-end memory storage solutions like the ones Micron provides.

Micron isn't the only player in the industry, but it's one of the biggest, with a market cap approaching $400 billion. Its stock price more than tripled over the past year, so it's not exactly the biggest secret in the investing world. However, its forward P/E ratio is probably the lowest you will find among AI stocks.

It's valued like a low-growth stock while delivering compelling growth in the economy's hottest industry. Micron delivered 56.7% year-over-year revenue growth in its fiscal 2026 first quarter, which ended Nov. 27, while boosting its profits by 180.2%.

Considering that big tech companies have already committed to spending more money on AI this year than they did last year, Micron is poised to capitalize on a growing opportunity and deliver exceptional returns.

Micron's fastest-growing revenue segment is also its largest

The company's cloud memory business unit almost doubled year over year and brought in $5.3 billion of the company's $13.6 billion. It's the largest of Micron's business units, which suggests that its revenue growth should continue to accelerate.

Micron has issued an optimistic forecast for its fiscal Q2, and as the cloud memory segment makes up more of the total business, it should lift the company's overall revenue growth rate.

Some companies that are participating in the AI megatrend only generate a small fraction of their sales or earnings from AI-related endeavors. However, Micron has been quietly sitting at the center of this boom since it began. It would be easier to understand Micron's relatively low forward P/E ratio if its cloud memory business contributed only a minor fraction of its total sales. However, that's not the case.

All things considered, Micron's guidance, growth rates, and valuation make it one of the safest AI stocks in the market.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 13, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.