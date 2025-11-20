Could This Be One of the Smartest ETFs to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

This booming ETF provides adequate exposure to companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence.

In the past decade, the fund has generated an almost sixfold total return.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust ›

There are numerous exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to choose from, all of which can provide access to different themes, industries, and asset classes. This strategy is a good choice for those who want to passively manage their investments, as opposed to actively selecting single stocks. It can certainly lead to a favorable outcome.

With the market taking a breather recently, here's one of the smartest ETFs to buy right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

How investors can gain exposure to dominant tech companies

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a great choice for long-term investors looking to add exposure to tech businesses in their portfolios. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks combined represent 45% of the entire asset base. Moreover, investors will have access to companies that are leading the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

This ETF has tremendous potential. And that can lead to robust returns over the next five years and beyond.

This is a buy-the-dip opportunity

As of Nov. 18, the QQQ Trust was trading 6% below its peak, which was established in late October. Investors should take advantage and buy the dip.

In the past decade, this booming ETF has posted a total return of 484%. While historical returns aren't guaranteed to repeat, the Invesco QQQ Trust will continue to benefit from the success of some of the most disruptive and innovative businesses out there.

Should you invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,222!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,342!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Neil Patel has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.