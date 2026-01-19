This Could Be the Best Way to Boost Your IRA in 2026

Key Points

IRAs don't get funded via payroll deductions like 401(k)s.

If you want to boost your IRA balance this year, make your contributions automatic.

It's especially helpful to bank your raise starting in January so you don't miss the extra money.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There's a reason so many people have success saving for retirement in a 401(k) plan. Employer-sponsored 401(k)s are funded via payroll deductions. You sign up to contribute a certain amount of money to your workplace plan, and that sum is deducted from your paychecks before you get an opportunity to spend it.

IRAs work differently. IRA contributions aren't taken as payroll deductions. Rather, it's on you to send money into your retirement account. And if you've struggled in that regard, or you want to do better in 2026, there's a really easy way to make that happen.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It pays to automate IRA contributions

A lot of people fund their IRAs as follows: They set a monthly savings goal, spend their money during the month, and hope there's enough money left at the end of the month to make their target IRA contribution. What often happens, though, is that some of that money gets spent elsewhere, leading to smaller IRA balances.

If you want to boost your IRA this year, don't leave things to chance -- or until the end of the month. Instead, automate contributions to your IRA so that money lands in that account each time you get paid. That way, you won't have a chance to spend any of the money you're aiming to save.

An even better bet, in fact, is to set up those automatic contributions in January and make a point to bank your raise. If you send that money into your IRA from the start, you won't miss it, and you won't get used to spending it.

Remember, you can always change your IRA contributions if you get too zealous about the amount you're saving. It's definitely not worth landing in debt month after month to fund your IRA aggressively. But if you put those contributions on autopilot and bank your raise, you may find that you're very happy with your IRA balance by the time 2026 comes to an end.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.