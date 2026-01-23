This Could Be 1 of the Best Crypto Buying Opportunities I've Seen in Years

Key Points

Despite rising more than 22,000% in the past decade, this top digital asset still has significant upside.

This crypto has the strongest brand name in the industry.

Investors should take advantage and buy on the dip.

The cryptocurrency market just finished up a difficult year. Its market cap declined by about 10% in 2025. Today, the entire industry is valued at just under $3 trillion. It's certainly still an asset class that investors with a higher risk tolerance might be interested in.

There are so many digital assets to choose from. But this could be one of the best crypto buying opportunities I've seen in years.

The most dominant name has upside

In the past decade, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 22,460% (as of Jan. 20). While I don't think the next 10 years will produce a similar result, I'm confident the world's dominant crypto still presents significant upside.

Bitcoin is digital, decentralized, portable, divisible, and verifiable. And with a supply cap of 21 million coins, it's scarcer than gold. Should Bitcoin get to half of the precious metal's current market cap in a decade, it can climb ninefold from today's level.

Better than the rest of the crypto industry

Because it's probably the crypto most people are familiar with, Bitcoin has powerful brand recognition. Its first-mover advantage and scale give it an unrivaled network effect and tremendous liquidity. It's viewed favorably by more politicians and regulators. And it has an expanding ecosystem of financial services that support its adoption. Other cryptocurrencies don't even come close.

Bitcoin is trading 26% below its peak, making now a good time to get involved. Adding a small allocation to your portfolio is a smart idea.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

