Could Amazon Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Key Points

Amazon remains a leading force in e-commerce, but its cloud unit is a major driver of financial success.

This is no longer a risky business to own, and investors should not expect monster growth in the future.

At the current valuation, Amazon shares are worth a closer look.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos implemented a corporate strategy that prioritizes obsessing over the customer and their wants and needs. This unique philosophy has resulted in one of the most successful enterprises of all time.

Investors have reaped the rewards. Had you purchased just $410 worth of this stock at its initial public offering (IPO) in 1997, you'd have $1 million today. But can Amazon be a millionaire-maker stock going forward?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Artificial intelligence and cloud computing

Amazon grew its reputation as an online store that started to sell almost everything. This segment, supported by a well-oiled logistics network, continues to be a key part of the company's success. Amazon is the second-biggest retailer on the face of the planet, behind only Walmart.

In the past decade, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has deservedly gotten a lot more attention. What was once an internal cloud computing project has now grown into an incredibly lucrative business. AWS reports strong double-digit revenue growth, with operating margin that typically exceeds 30%. It has a sticky customer base that has to deal with high switching costs. And AWS is the leader in the industry, with about one-third of the market share. From a financial perspective, AWS is critical to the Amazon empire.

And just in the last three or so years, artificial intelligence (AI) has been the major theme that the investment community is focused on the most, thanks to the rapid ascent of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Companies in all kinds of industries want to harness the power of AI to improve their competitive positions. AWS, which was already the dominant cloud computing platform, is now benefiting from heightened interest in AI.

"Start-ups, enterprises, and governments want to move their production workloads to the place that has the broadest and deepest array of capabilities," CEO Andy Jassy said on the Q3 2025earnings callwhen talking about the value proposition of AWS.

Can Amazon go to the moon?

Buying Amazon shares at the IPO in 1997 was probably viewed as an extremely risky investment decision with a very uncertain long-term outcome. The bold investors who held on over the decades have earned their massive returns.

Buying Amazon stock in 2026 is an action that rests on the opposite side of the risk spectrum. This is no longer a high-risk business to own. Amazon's success is more predictable.

Consequently, investors aren't staring at a potential 50-fold or 100-fold gain if they add the stock to their portfolios today. Amazon simply isn't going to grow at the same rate in the future that it did in the past, and a small investment won't make you a millionaire.

To be fair, though, at a forward price-to-earnings of 28.6, intelligent investors are considering buying shares.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.