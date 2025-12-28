Could $5,000 in XRP (Ripple) Grow to $50,000 by 2030?

Key Points

XRP has pulled back after peaking in July.

XRP ETFs, XRP treasury companies, and increased demand for issuer Ripple's payments network could all drive up the cryptocurrency's price.

10x returns by 2030 are possible, but unlikely.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has been trading between $1.80 and $1.90 recently, and it has a market cap of $113 billion (as of Dec. 25).

This cryptocurrency has experienced significant price increases in the past. During its peak this year in mid-July, XRP's five-year returns were an impressive 1,650%. XRP has pulled back since then, so let's see if a $5,000 investment could 10x in value by 2030.

How a $5,000 investment in XRP could grow to $50,000

If XRP gets 10 times more valuable, it would be worth over $18 and have a market cap of over $1.1 trillion. Those targets are quite ambitious for a cryptocurrency with an all-time high of $3.84.

XRP has several potential tailwinds that could help. The SEC approved the first spot XRP ETFs in November 2025, and net ETF inflows have already surpassed $1.25 billion. Earlier this year, British bank Standard Chartered forecasted XRP could hit $12.50 by the end of 2028, in part based on the possibility of XRP ETF approval.

Some companies are adopting an XRP treasury strategy, which is already popular with Bitcoin and, to a lesser extent, Ethereum. ETFs and XRP treasury companies could both result in far greater investments in XRP, driving up the price.

Ripple, the blockchain payments company that issues XRP, has also seen increased demand this year. Payment volumes on Ripple surpassed $95 billion. Increased demand for Ripple could conceivably lead to more demand for XRP, as the cryptocurrency plays a role in Ripple's payments network.

In a best-case scenario, it's within the realm of possibility that those tailwinds turn $5,000 of XRP into $50,000 by 2030, but the odds are low. It still hasn't been able to break through the high it set in 2018, and banks can use Ripple's payments network without using XRP. While XRP still has potential as a cryptocurrency investment, it's important to keep realistic expectations.

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.