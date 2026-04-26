Could a $25,000 Investment in Netflix Still Offer Generational Wealth?

Key Points

Netflix made early investors a lot of money.

The streaming entertainment provider still has opportunities for growing revenue.

Anyone planning on buying the stock should still keep their expectations in check.

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If you saw the vision and took on a calculated risk, investing $25,000 into Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) initial public offering would have rewarded you handsomely.

There's no way to go back to the 2002 IPO, when shares were offered at $15 each ($0.12 on a split-adjusted basis), but we can evaluate Netflix's prospects going forward to see if a similar opportunity exists today.

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Let's look at a few of the new monetization avenues the streaming giant is exploring, and whether a $25,000 stake in 2026 could eventually turn into meaningful wealth.

The new revenue opportunities

Netflix is known for its massive library of licensed and wholly owned shows and movies, and it continues to invest heavily in this area. But it's increasingly venturing into live events, particularly sports. These live events can be a catalyst for new subscribers, as the sports streaming market is expected to climb from $33.9 billion in 2024 to $68.3 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. It currently shows weekly WWE Raw wrestling matches, and in May, it will stream both a mixed martial arts match between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano and the Canadian Grand Prix motor racing event.

Another source for new revenue is through its Netflix House, which has locations in Dallas and Philadelphia. The concept has been compared to Dave & Buster's in reviews I've seen, but with Netflix-themed food, games, and merchandise. If the concept proves successful, it could be an opportunity to expand even further by taking a page from the Walt Disney playbook and creating actual theme parks with show- and movie-themed rides and venues.

It also has a gaming division, which the company seems intent on using primarily to engage Netflix subscribers at the moment, though it could eventually focus more on monetization. It's also diving deeper into video podcasts, which could also be a revenue generator through sponsorships and advertisements.

Companies aren't growth stocks forever

Netflix was once a young, scrappy company that disrupted the video rental industry. There's a lot that could have gone wrong with an investment over the years, but those who recognized the potential and hung on captured the reward. Today, it still has opportunities for revenue growth through the endeavors mentioned above. But the difference between now and then is that it is a mature operator, and its revenue growth will be more incremental than explosive.

The math doesn't suggest a $25,000 investment today could ever realistically turn into $1 million or more in any reasonable amount of time. If you do plan to hold on for the long term, however, investing that amount can still generate a meaningful gain that you can pass down to a family member.

The key for the long term is whether Netflix will execute on turning its live streaming, video podcasting, gaming, and Netflix House into substantial revenue that eventually turns into profitability. It can get there, but it still may be a little bit of a rocky road in the short term, after a first-quarter 2026 report recently disappointed investors. As long as investors are patient and realistic, Netflix remains a worthwhile investment consideration.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.