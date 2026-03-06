Could This $2 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Key Points

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is a Canadian company making a potentially lucrative transition from Bitcoin mining to AI data centers. Last month, its board approved plans to move the company to the U.S. and rebrand as Keel Infrastructure.

It doesn't cost much to add Bitfarms to your portfolio, as the current price is a little over $2 a share. Is this an opportunity to get in early on a stock set to deliver life-changing returns?

The AI infrastructure pivot is a popular move for Bitcoin mining companies, and it makes sense from a financial perspective. They go from mining a highly volatile cryptocurrency, with rewards that are cut in half about every four years, to providing data center capacity for top AI companies.

For an idea of how much that can generate, Cipher Mining, another miner pivoting to AI infrastructure, signed a 15-year lease with Amazon Web Services last month. The deal is worth approximately $5.5 billion, about $367 million per year, for 300 megawatts of data center capacity.

Bitfarms has an impressive 2.1 gigawatts in its North American energy portfolio. Last November, it signed a binding agreement with an unnamed American multinational for $128 million to provide 18 megawatts of data center capacity. If Bitfarms can continue lining up deals like these, its revenue (and share price) could skyrocket.

However, there's plenty of competition for those AI hosting contracts, both from other mining operations and established data center providers, including Applied Digital and Equinix. The transition to AI infrastructure is also an expensive one, and Bitfarms is already operating at a loss, with $96 million in trailing net losses.

Given the intense competition in this space, I'm doubtful Bitfarms is a millionaire-maker. It could still deliver excellent returns, but it's a high-risk, high-reward stock, so be cautious about how much you invest.

