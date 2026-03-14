Could This $14 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Key Points

Omada Health's digital healthcare platform helps patients between doctors visits, improving outcomes.

A growing trove of data shows the company's success in improving its members' health -- especially those on GLP-1s.

Omada grew sales by 53% in 2025, yet trades at only 3 times sales, making it a well-priced stock with multibagger potential.

10 stocks we like better than Omada Health ›

Founder-led digital healthcare upstart Omada Health (NASDAQ: OMDA) was launched to deliver between-visit guidance to patients with chronic conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, or musculoskeletal problems. It went public in June 2025, and its shares have mostly struggled to get out of the gate -- which is fairly common among new initial public offerings. That said, the stock with an $800 million market cap offers multibagger prospects, with the potential to help make investors millionaires.

Helping with the "in between"

What goes on between your visits to the doctor has a bigger impact on health than the appointments themselves. Things like poor eating habits, high prescription costs, lack of exercise, misunderstanding of care requirements, imperfect prescription adherence, and lack of community are all pitfalls that Omada's digital healthcare platform can help patients avoid. The company's mobile app has surpassed 40,000 monthly global downloads, quickly becoming the No. 1 app in this healthcare niche. Omada's app and programs offer access to health coaches, therapists, specialists, medical devices, one-on-one video calls and coaching, and food and exercise tracking and planning.

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While I was originally skeptical of these services, given the typically dismal adherence to programs like these, Omada has a growing array of data supporting its successful outcomes, such as:

Customer retention and satisfaction of 90%.

Fifty percent member engagement after two years, which far exceeds that of other well-being programs.

Its GLP-1-using members have documented 28% more weight loss than those not using Omada.

Twice the number of GLP-1-using members who lost 5% of their body weight, as opposed to just a GLP-1 treatment alone.

Similarly, members who stopped using a GLP-1 but continued using Omada regained only 1% of their body weight after a year, compared to 11% for non-Omada users. Omada grew sales by 53% in 2025 and saw profit margins rise from -16% to 6% in the fourth quarter, yet only trades at 3 times sales, making it a promising growth stock. It's never wise to bet on just one stock making you a millionaire, but this one sure looks like it could help you get rich.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Omada Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.