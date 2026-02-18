Could This $11 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Key Points

UiPath’s stock has plunged 80% below its IPO price.

It isn’t a bargain yet, and it faces daunting long-term challenges.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a developer of software robots, trades at about $11 per share. That's 80% below its 2021 IPO price of $56. Its stock collapsed as its growth cooled, but could it bounce back and deliver millionaire-making gains?

UiPath's AI-powered software robots can be integrated into a company's existing applications to automate repetitive tasks such as customer onboarding, invoice processing, data entry, and sending mass emails. It's the world's largest robotic process automation (RPA) company.

From fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2025 (which ended last January), UiPath's revenue rose at a 24% CAGR. Unfortunately, its growth decelerated over the final three years, increasing just 9% in fiscal 2025. It blamed the slowdown on macro headwinds, but it coincided with the rise of generative AI platforms that replicated many of UiPath's automation features.

From fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028, analysts expect UiPath's revenue to grow at a 10% CAGR. They also expect it to turn profitable in fiscal 2026 and stay in the black through fiscal 2028. Those growth rates are steady, but it isn't a screaming bargain at 55 times next year's earnings.

UiPath isn't down for the count yet, but it could struggle to scale its business as more companies pivot from its RPA software toward generative AI solutions. That pressure could keep UiPath far below its IPO price and prevent it from minting any new millionaires.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.