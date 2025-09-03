Couchbase Posts 12% Revenue Gain in Q2

Key Points Revenue exceeded the high end of guidance at $57.6 million, up 12% year over year.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 22% year over year to $260.5 million. Non-GAAP EPS also beat forecasts.

No forward guidance was given due to the pending Haveli Investments acquisition, reducing visibility for future periods.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) is an enterprise data platform company focused on powering mission-critical applications with its NoSQL and cloud database solutions. On September 3, 2025, it reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The release showed revenue, ARR, and non-GAAP operating losses all beat the high end of guidance. Revenue (GAAP) reached $57.6 million versus guidance of $54.4 million–$55.2 million, while ARR was $260.5 million, again handily over company expectations.

Non-GAAP operating loss was narrower than expected. However, the company did not offer forward guidance given its planned acquisition by Haveli Investments. The quarter showed continued progress on key priorities like AI feature integration and ecosystem expansion, but persistent GAAP losses and negative free cash flow remain points to watch.

Metric Q2 FY2026 Q2 FY2025 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS ($0.02) ($0.06) ($0.04) Revenue $57.6 million $51.6 million 11.6% Annual recurring revenue (ARR) $260.5 million $214 million 21.7% Adj. gross margin 88.2% 88.3% (0.1 pp) Free cash flow ($7.3 million) ($5.9 million) (23.7%) Adj. operating loss ($2.6 million) ($4.1 million) n/a

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Couchbase is a data management company known for its distributed NoSQL database platform. Its product enables organizations to handle operational, mobile, and AI workloads in cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform integrates properties from traditional relational databases with the flexibility of NoSQL technology to support fast, scalable applications.

Recently, Couchbase has prioritized making its database platform more AI-friendly and enabling real-time analytics for enterprise customers. Key success factors for the business include driving adoption of its cloud-based Capella Database-as-a-Service, expanding its presence in the AI ecosystem, growing annual recurring revenue, and maintaining high gross margins. Building strong partnerships with providers like Amazon's AWS and Alphabet's Google, as well as focusing on cost efficiency and lowering the total cost of ownership for customers, are also core strategies.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue, Profitability, and Product Developments

Couchbase’s revenue surpassed its outlook by about $2.4 million, reflecting momentum in its subscription segment. Subscription revenue, the company’s largest segment, grew 12% year-over-year to $55.4 million. Services revenue, which covers consulting and implementation, was $2.2 million, slightly down from the prior year.

The annual recurring revenue (ARR) metric, which tracks contracted and renewable software subscriptions, grew by 22% year-over-year to $260.5 million. This went beyond management’s forecast range. Non-GAAP gross margin remained high at 88.2%, nearly unchanged from last year. Despite this, GAAP operating losses widened, owing mainly to a one-time $7.8 million expense described as “business development activities.”

On the product side, Couchbase advanced its AI capabilities by launching the Enterprise Analytics module for both self-managed and cloud customers. This module lets organizations perform real-time analytics on JSON data (a common data format), making AI-driven data insights more accessible without slowing down primary business operations. The company also extended its ecosystem by partnering with K2view to enable synthetic data creation for AI training and announced a new “connector” for Confluent Cloud, simplifying secure and real-time data movement for companies using multiple platforms. These moves position Couchbase’s core platform -- Capella and its underlying database engine -- to be more attractive for developers building AI-powered applications.

Operational cash flow was negative, but improved compared to the prior year. However, free cash flow was more negative than the prior year, mainly because of increased capital spending. Couchbase maintained a dollar-based net retention rate -- a metric showing customer expansion and retention -- above 115%, and a sign that existing customers are expanding their use of the platform.

Business Model, AI Integration, and Competitive Landscape

Couchbase’s main product is a distributed NoSQL database platform, which lets businesses store and access data quickly and reliably at scale. Increasingly, it sells Capella, a cloud-based version of its database, via a consumption-based pricing model. By combining key features of both traditional and newer NoSQL databases, Couchbase aims to eliminate the need for companies to use multiple database systems for different workloads.

In the quarter, Couchbase prioritized making its platform more useful for AI workloads. The new analytics features allow for operational and AI tasks in one data layer. This fits into a broader trend among enterprises to integrate advanced analytics, real-time decision making, and AI models directly into business applications. Partnerships with AWS and Google, along with connectors for systems like Confluent Cloud, are examples of how Couchbase is trying to support developer needs and ecosystem integration.

Recognition by Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) in the “100 Companies That Matter Most in Data” and in the DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards provided further third-party validation. These achievements highlight progress in both product strength and industry reputation, which helps support new customer acquisition and deeper engagement with existing clients.

The company continues to shift focus from lower-margin services revenue to higher-value, recurring subscription contracts. This trend is shown by services revenue slipping, while expansion in critical metrics like ARR and backlog -- measured by Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) -- continues. RPO grew 25% to $270.7 million, underscoring healthy forward demand and contract growth for the platform.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Cash, and Key Watch Areas

Couchbase did not provide an updated financial outlook due to its pending acquisition by Haveli Investments. Management stated directly that it will not offer guidance or host anearnings callfor this quarter. This change is a departure from the prior quarter, when management had provided full-year and second-half guidance.

Looking forward, areas to watch include the company’s path to positive free cash flow -- an ongoing goal now targeted for fiscal 2027 -- as well as its ability to drive further operating leverage. Investors may also monitor its progress in developing AI-driven features, managing cost increases (especially one-off business development expenses), and maintaining a strong cash position. Couchbase ended the quarter with about $44.1 million in cash and $98.1 million in short-term investments. However, ongoing losses mean this remains a key area for future scrutiny.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

