Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Couchbase, Inc. is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Couchbase, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BASE's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BASE has gained about 56.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 16%. This means that Couchbase, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lyft (LYFT). The stock has returned 37.3% year-to-date.

For Lyft, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Couchbase, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.1% so far this year, so BASE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lyft falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Couchbase, Inc. and Lyft as they could maintain their solid performance.

