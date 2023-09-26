Couchbase (BASE) Capella Empowers Centrica's Vital Services

Couchbase BASE recently announced that Centrica PLC has selected Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) to provide customer and job history information to its 7,000 field engineers, allowing them to effectively serve its customers in the U.K. and Ireland.



Centrica serves more than 10 million customers, offering energy and services under various brands like British Gas, Bord Gáis Energy and Hive. Given the critical nature of its services, customers expect swift and accurate customer support, especially for urgent problems like broken boilers or disrupted energy supply.



Centrica is set to use Couchbase Capella on Amazon AMZN Web Services for its customer 360 application. This application stores and provides access to customer information, including product data and billing history.



This information is crucial for field engineers who use a mobile app to address customer issues. By using Capella, Centrica ensures efficient, dependable and secure access to this data. This enables Centrica's applications to quickly pinpoint and share essential information that engineers need to resolve.

The Adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Fend Off Competitors

Couchbase recently added Generative AI to its DBaaS, Couchbase Capella. This is expected to help developers write SQL++ and application-level code in a more time efficient way. It will also enhance developer experience and increase efficiency.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 31.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 32.5% due to increasing advancements in AI by competitors like MongoDB MDB, Oracle ORCL Database and Amazon Redshift,.



MongoDB Atlas is a cloud-hosted database service with the primary aim to simplify the deployment, management and scaling of MongoDB databases, reducing the need for extensive administrative work. MongoDB Atlas recently integrated advanced AI and analytics capabilities directly into the development process, aligning with developers' preferred workflows, frameworks and programming languages.



Oracle has announced its intention to introduce semantic search features utilizing AI vectors in Oracle Database 23c. These enhancements empower Oracle Database to store the semantic information from documents, images and other unstructured data as vectors and use them to efficiently perform similarity queries.



Amazon Redshift machine learning (Amazon Redshift ML) is a robust cloud-based service designed to simplify the utilization of machine learning technology for analysts and data scientists, regardless of their skill levels. With Amazon Redshift ML, the users can provide the data they wish to use for model training. These models can subsequently be applied to generate predictions for new input data without incurring extra expenses.



Centrica has been giving developer productivity increasingly more importance due to high demand for AI applications. This is expected to boost the company’s service revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 subscription revenues is pegged at $164.24 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 78 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 13.33%.





