Coty Targets Steady Margin Expansion And Double-Digit EPS Growth

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced that it is focused on achieving consistent growth in gross and EBITDA margins. The company also aims to attain double-digit increases in adjusted earnings per share over the next few years, while reducing leverage to about 2x by the end of calendar year 2026.

The company noted that it has consistently outpaced the beauty market in 9 of the last 14 quarters through execution of its strategic growth pillars.

Coty said it will provide an update on its category leadership, financial and strategic progress. The company's Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi and Chief Financial Officer Laurent Mercier will present at the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) on Wednesday, February 19 at 4:00pm EST or 10:00pm CET.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.