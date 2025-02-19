News & Insights

Markets
COTY

Coty Targets Steady Margin Expansion And Double-Digit EPS Growth

February 19, 2025 — 01:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced that it is focused on achieving consistent growth in gross and EBITDA margins. The company also aims to attain double-digit increases in adjusted earnings per share over the next few years, while reducing leverage to about 2x by the end of calendar year 2026.

The company noted that it has consistently outpaced the beauty market in 9 of the last 14 quarters through execution of its strategic growth pillars.

Coty said it will provide an update on its category leadership, financial and strategic progress. The company's Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi and Chief Financial Officer Laurent Mercier will present at the 2025 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) on Wednesday, February 19 at 4:00pm EST or 10:00pm CET.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.