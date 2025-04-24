Markets
Coty To Streamline Organizational Structure, To Impact Approx. 700 Positions

April 24, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Coty, Inc. (COTY) launched the next phase of its transformative All-in to Win program. The company will streamline the organizational structure across key markets. Coty estimates the initiative will impact approximately 700 positions, following all necessary regulations. The one-time cash costs associated with the program are expected to be approximately $80 million, roughly evenly split between fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.

The company said the combination of the fixed cost savings program and ongoing productivity savings is expected to deliver close to $500 million of savings between fiscal 2025-fiscal 2027.

