Coty To Launch Private Offering Of Senior Notes

October 02, 2025 — 09:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), Thursday announced the launch of a private offering of senior notes. However, detailed terms regarding the offering will be determined at the time of pricing.

The proceeds from the offering, along with existing cash, will be utilized to redeem all of Coty's outstanding 5.000 percent senior secured notes due 2026, and a portion of its outstanding 3.875 percent senior secured notes due 2026.

The offering announcement was made along with the company's subsidiaries HFC Prestige Products, Inc. and HFC Prestige International U.S. LLC.

In the pre-market hours, COTY is trading at $3.99, up 0.5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

