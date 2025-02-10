COTY Earnings Results: $COTY Reports Quarterly Earnings

COTY ($COTY) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $1,669,900,000, missing estimates of $1,755,482,872 by $-85,582,872.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $COTY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
COTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of COTY stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD added 4,500,652 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,261,122
- AMUNDI added 4,478,906 shares (+1990624.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,173,185
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,226,094 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,453,614
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,769,237 shares (-56.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,003,135
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,361,709 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,176,447
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,258,579 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,208,056
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,214,170 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,791,056
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.