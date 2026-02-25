Coty (COTY) Price Target Decreased by 16.99% to 3.92

The average one-year price target for Coty (NYSE:COTY) has been revised to $3.92 / share. This is a decrease of 16.99% from the prior estimate of $4.73 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.98% from the latest reported closing price of $2.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 15.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.06%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 365,480K shares. The put/call ratio of COTY is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 29,569K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,356K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 23,113K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 15,797K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,798K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 34.69% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 13,593K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 12,754K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,433K shares , representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 9.49% over the last quarter.

