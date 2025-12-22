Markets
COTY

Coty Appoints Markus Strobel As Executive Chairman, Interim CEO

December 22, 2025 — 02:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty products company, said on Monday that it has appointed Markus Strobel as Executive Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2026.

Strobel will join Coty from Procter & Gamble, where he most recently served as President of P&G's Global Skin & Personal Care business.  

Strobel will succeed Peter Harf, who will retire from Coty's Board after over three decades of service, and Sue Nabi, who will step down as CEO following a five-year tenure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.