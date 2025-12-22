Coty Appoints Markus Strobel As Executive Chairman, Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY), a beauty products company, said on Monday that it has appointed Markus Strobel as Executive Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2026.

Strobel will join Coty from Procter & Gamble, where he most recently served as President of P&G's Global Skin & Personal Care business.

Strobel will succeed Peter Harf, who will retire from Coty's Board after over three decades of service, and Sue Nabi, who will step down as CEO following a five-year tenure.

