Cotton Weakness Pushing to Friday Morning

Cotton price action is down 25 to 41 points so far on Friday morning. Futures were down 62 to 75 points in the front months on Thursday. Crude oil futures were down 7 cents/barrel to $59.53 on the day, with the US dollar index down $0.499 to $99.560.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 2,463 bales sold with an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 55 points on 11/5 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.48, down 75 points, currently down 41 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.74, down 66 points, currently down 27 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.95, down 62 points, currently down 27 points

