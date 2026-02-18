Cotton Weakness Holding on Tuesday

Cotton futures are down 30 to 50 points across most front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are down 70 cents per barrel on the day at $62.19. The US dollar index is down $0.371 to $97.190.

CFTC data showed a total of 3,856 contracts added to the spec net short position in the week ending on 2/10. Managed money was net short 75,602 contracts as of Tuesday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam showed sales of 4,895 bales sold on 2/13, averaging 56.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Monday at 73.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,974 bales on February 13, with the certified stocks level at 110,014 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 39 points from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 61.61, down 50 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 63.75, down 38 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 65.48, down 34 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.