Cotton Weakness Continues to Monday Trade

Cotton prices are down 40 to 65 points so far on Monday morning. Futures posted losses of 30 to 46 points on Friday, with March down 64 points last week. Crude oil futures were up $0.32 per barrel on the day at $64.74. The US dollar index was back up $0.893 to $97.030.
Friday's Commitment of Traders report showed managed money adding 13,077 contracts to their net short position as of 1/27, taking it to 65,029 contracts.
Cotton export commitments are 7.553 million RB as of 1/22, down 13% from a year ago. That is 66% of USDA’s export projection and well shy of the 84% 5-year average.
Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 57.51 cents/lb on 6,183 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 27 at 74.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 1/29 with the certified stocks level at 8,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 76 points from the week prior.
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.17, down 31 points, currently down 64 points
May 26 Cotton closed at 64.93, down 44 points, currently down 58 points
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 66.55, down 46 points, currently down 53 points
