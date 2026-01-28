Cotton Turning Higher on Tuesday

Cotton futures are rallying back on Tuesday with contracts up 65 to 76 points at midday, getting some outside market help. Crude oil futures are up $1.52 per barrel at midday at $62.14. The US dollar index is down another $0.717 to $96.140.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.58 cents/lb on 12,326 bales. The Cotlook A Index was steady on January 23 at 74.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 1,317 bales on 1/26 with the certified stocks level at 8,595 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.99 cents/lb on last week, down 18 points from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.73, up 76 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.37, up 69 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 66.97, up 67 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.