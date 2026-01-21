Cotton Trying to Bounce on Wednesday Morning

Cotton prices are up 8 to 12 points so far on Wednesday. Futures fell into the Tuesday close, as contracts were down 22 to 32 points on the day. Crude oil futures were up $1.09 per barrel at $60.53. The US dollar index fell $0.836 to $98.365.

The January 19 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.43 cents/lb on 1,971 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 1/19 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb on Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.34, down 32 points, currently up 11 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.96, down 27 points, currently up 10 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.43, down 22 points, currently up 8 points

