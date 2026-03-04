Cotton Trading with Wednesday Gains

Cotton futures are up 20 to 25 points in the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil is up $0.52 on the day to $75.08. The US dollar index is back down $0.191 at $98.815.
The Seam showed sales of 6,789 bales sold on 3/3, averaging 62.49cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 95 points on Tuesday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 3 with the certified stocks level at 129,302 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.04, unch,
May 26 Cotton is at 64.29, up 25 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 66.19, up 24 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
