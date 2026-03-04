Cotton Trading with Wednesday Gains

Cotton futures are up 20 to 25 points in the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil is up $0.52 on the day to $75.08. The US dollar index is back down $0.191 at $98.815.

The Seam showed sales of 6,789 bales sold on 3/3, averaging 62.49cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 95 points on Tuesday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 3 with the certified stocks level at 129,302 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.04, unch,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.29, up 25 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 66.19, up 24 points

