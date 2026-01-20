Cotton Trading with Tuesday AM Gains

Cotton price action is up 15 to 23 points on Tuesday morning. Futures were mostly steady on Friday, with contracts down 4 to 5 points in the front months, as March was 25 points higher on the week. Crude oil futures were up 11 cents per barrel at $59.30. The US dollar index was up $0.063 at $99.195.

CFTC’s Commitment of Traders report from Friday indicated managed money increasing their net short in cotton futures and options by 2,600 contracts to 50,372 contracts as of last Tuesday.

Export Sales data has cotton export commitments at 6.937 million RB, which is 14% below last year. That is 60% of the USDA projection for exports and well behind the 79% average sales pace. Exports are 3.142 million RB, which is 27% of USDA’s estimate and lagging the 32% average shipping pace.

The January 15 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.12 cents/lb on 11,430 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 1/15 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb on Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.66, down 5 points, currently up 20 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.23, down 4 points, currently up 23 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.65, down 4 points, currently up 21 points

