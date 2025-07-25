Cotton Trading with Thursday Gains

Cotton futures are trading with 51 to 78 point gains at midday. Crude oil futures are 28 cents/barrel higher. The US dollar index is higher, up $0.177 to $97.130.

Export Sales data showed a total of 32,748 RB in net reductions for old crop cotton in the week ending on 7/17. New crop was net sales of 132,624 RB, the second largest this MY. Shipments were pegged at 184,849 RB, which was back up from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Seam showed sales of 2,800 bales on Wednesday, with an average price of 60.78 cents/lb. The world focused Cotlook A Index was up 5 points at 78.70 on July 23. ICE cotton stocks were down 702 bales on decertification on 7/23, with the certified stocks level at 21,635 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up a tick on Thursday at 54.72 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 67.4, up 78 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.75, up 51 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 70.16, up 53 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.