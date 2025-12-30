Cotton Trading Mixed on Tuesday

Cotton futures are showing mixed action on Tuesday, with contracts down 9 points to 5 points higher in the front months. Crude oil futures are down 7 cents per barrel higher at $58.01. The US dollar index is up $0.138 at $97.865.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 23,018 bales on December 29 at an average price of 59.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Monday at 74.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/29 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.98 cents.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.26, down 9 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.66, up 3 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 66.88, up 4 points

