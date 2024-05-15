Cotton Trading Mixed on Wednesday

The cotton market is trading mixed at midday, with July back up 73 points. Other contracts are within 5 points of unch, with the exception to the thinly traded October contracts. The outside market factors are helpful, with crude oil up 14 cents and the US dollar index down 627 points.

ICE certified cotton stocks were back up 4,470 bales on May 14 at 169,735 bales. The Cotlook A Index was 65 points higher on May 14 at 85.85 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 91 points to 59.64 last Thursday and is good through tomorrow.

Jul 24 Cotton is at 75.36, up 73 points,

Oct 24 Cotton is at 75.08, down 50 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 75.67, down 3 points

