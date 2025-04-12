Cotton Sticking Near Unchanged on Friday

Cotton futures are down 9 to 64 points in the old crop contracts on Friday, with December up 11 points. Crude oil futures are back up $1.21/barrel. The US dollar index is posting another round of weakness, with losses of $0.685 so far on the day to $99.920.

USDA Export Sales data from Thursday showed cotton export business at 10.553 million RB. That is now 103.4% of the new USDA export projection, with the 5-year average sales pace at 103%. Export shipments are 6.761 million RB, which is 66.2% of USDA’s new number ahead of the 5-year average pace of 62%.

The Seam reported 1,207 cash bales sold on April 10 Thursday, at an average price of 56.56 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 100 points on Thursday at 78.55 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 4/10, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points on Thursday to 53.10 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 65.83, down 64 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.91, down 9 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.39, up 11 points

