Cotton Sticking Near Steady on Friday

May 10, 2025 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are holding near unchanged so far on Friday, with contracts anywhere from up 6 points to 2 points lower in the nearbys. Crude oil prices are back 93 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is down $0.315 to $100.175.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed current cotton commitments for export at 11.033 million running bales, which is a 5% drop from last year. That is also 108% of the USDA export forecast for the 2024/25 marketing year, matching the 108 average pace. 

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 797 ales at an average price of 55.13 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on Wednesday at 78.95. ICE cotton stocks were down 416 bales on May 8 on a mix new certifications and decerts, with a certified stocks level of 16,721 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 13 points on Thursday to 54.81 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 66.75, up 6 points,

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 68.9, down 1 point,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 68.73, down 2 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

