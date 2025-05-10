Cotton Sticking Near Steady on Friday

Cotton futures are holding near unchanged so far on Friday, with contracts anywhere from up 6 points to 2 points lower in the nearbys. Crude oil prices are back 93 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is down $0.315 to $100.175.
USDA’s Export Sales report showed current cotton commitments for export at 11.033 million running bales, which is a 5% drop from last year. That is also 108% of the USDA export forecast for the 2024/25 marketing year, matching the 108 average pace.
The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 797 ales at an average price of 55.13 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on Wednesday at 78.95. ICE cotton stocks were down 416 bales on May 8 on a mix new certifications and decerts, with a certified stocks level of 16,721 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 13 points on Thursday to 54.81 cents/lb.
Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.75, up 6 points,
Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.9, down 1 point,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.73, down 2 points
