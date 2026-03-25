Cotton Steady on Wednesday Morning

Cotton price action is holding steady on Wednesday AM trade. Futures were 15 to 46 points higher on Tuesday. The US dollar index was $0.310 higher at $99.035. Crude oil finished the day with late pressure, as reports surfaced of a potential 1-month ceasefire on the Middle East conflict. Iran has reportedly rejected the negotiations.

The Seam showed sales of 4,911 bales on March 23, averaging 66.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 40 points on Monday at 77.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 3/23, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb last Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.62, up 44 points, currently unch

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 69.77, up 46 points, currently up 1 point

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 72.28, up 44 points, currently down 7 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.