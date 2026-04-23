Stocks

Cotton Steady on Thursday

April 23, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is down 23 points in the May contracts, with others up 2 to 11 points so far on Thursday. Futures were under pressure on Wednesday, with contracts falling back 135 to 225 points across the front months. The US dollar index was 0.209 higher at $98.430. Crude oil was up another $3.20 to $92.87.

The Seam showed 905 bales sold on April 21 at an average of 74.69 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was another 35 points higher on Tuesday at 89.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 893 bales via new certifications on 4/21, with the certified stocks level at 165,860 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points last week to 61.61 cents/lb. 

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May 26 Cotton  closed at 76.33, down 193 points, currently down 23 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 78.64, down 222 points, currently up 2 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 80.16, down 163 points currently up 8 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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