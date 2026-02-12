Cotton Starting Thursday with Gains

Cotton prices are up 19 to 31 points on Thursday morning. Futures closed out the Wednesday session with gains of 11 to 40 points. Crude oil futures were down $0.94 per barrel on the day at $64.90. The US dollar index was down $0.130 to $96.805.

The Seam showed sales on 10,876 bales sold on 2/10, averaging 57.48 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on Tuesday at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,938 bales February 10, with the certified stocks level at 99,096 bales. The Adjusted World Price for the current week is 49.78 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 61.99, up 40 points, currently up 31 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.04, up 26 points, currently up 17 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.69, up 21 points, currently up 21 points

