Cotton Starting Post-Christmas Trade with Gains

Cotton price action is 33 to 40 points higher so far on Friday. Futures found buyers heading into Christmas, with contracts up 23 to 35 points on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were another 12 cents per barrel higher at $58.50. The US dollar index was back up $0.037 to $97.650.

Export Sales data as of the week ending on 12/11 has cotton export commitments at 6.183 million RB, 14% below last year. That is also 54% of the USDA projection and lags the 72% average sale pace.

The 12/23 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 24,874 bales at an average price of 59.80 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points on December 23 at 73.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 796 bales via decertification on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated last Thursday to 49.99 cents/lb, a 40 point drop from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.24, up 23 points, currently up 36 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.49, up 29 points, currently up 36 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 66.58, up 31 points, currently up 42 points

