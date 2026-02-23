Cotton Starting a New Week with Mixed Action

Cotton prices are up 16 in the thin March contract, but lower in the rest on Tuesday morning, Futures posted a rally or 110 to 150 points across most contracts on Friday, as March closed out the week with a 92 point gain. Crude oil futures was down 4 cents per barrel on the day at $66.36. The US dollar index was down $0.170 to $97.685.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled the President cannot use the IEEPA for tariff purposes. President Trump later responded by indicating he will issue a 10% blanket tariff, which would expire after 150 days, before raising that to 15% over the weekend.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Friday morning showed 466,253 RB of cotton sold in the week of 2/12. That was a marketing year high and the larges sale for a single week since June 2023. Vietnam was the largest buyer of 144,800 RB, with 126,400 RB to Bangladesh, and 50,000 RB to Pakistan. Shipments were 172,615 RB, a 5-week low. The largest destination was Vietnam at 51,500 RB, with 36,700 RB sold to Turkey.

CFTC data via Commitment of Traders report showed 3,906 contracts added to the managed money net short to 79,508 contracts as of 2/17.

The Seam showed sales of 27,314 bales sold on 2/19, averaging 59 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 15 points on Thursday at 73.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,382 bales on February 19, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points on Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.03, up 110 points, currently up 16 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 65.63, up 149 points, currently down 23 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.18, up 145 points, currently down 21 points

