Cotton Starting Monday with Gains

Cotton futures are slipping back with midday losses of 6 to 10 points. Crude oil futures are down $1.02 per barrel at $59.06 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.072 higher to $99.04.

Dated Export Sales data showed 292,146 RB of cotton sold in the week of 11/6, a MY high. That well above the week prior and 27.55% larger than the same week last year. Shipments were 135,898 RB, down from the week prior.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Delayed CFTC data showed managed money net short 74,093 contracts of cotton futures and options as of 10/28, a 7,152 contract reduction from the week prior.

The 12/5 online auction from The Seam showed 3,670 bales sold at an average price of 62.51 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on Thursday at 74.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,614 bales on December 5 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated on last week to 51.28 cents/lb last week, up 51 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.87, down 6 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.92, down 8 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 65.95, down 8 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.